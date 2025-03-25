Ludlow resident and man of a thousand voices Alistair McGowan to appear in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mr McGowan will be appearing at the The Rainer Hersch Orkestra - a mix of comedy and music.

Expect an evening of stand-up comedy and great music from the 1812 Overture by way of Bolero, TV themes, film music and much, much more.

Alistair McGowan

To the accompaniment of Rainer and Orkestra, Ludlow resident and creator of the Ludlow Piano Festival, Alistair McGowan, the nation’s favourite impressionist, (BAFTA award winning show The Big Impression), will be giving his comic version of ‘The History of Music’ with plenty of great musical illustrations.

He will also be making ‘the punishment fit the crime’ - singing the famous song from the Mikado by Gilbert and Sullivan, with contemporary updates (Donald Trump beware). Something of a born-again pianist, Alistair will also be taking to the ivories and showing us why his ‘The Piano Album’ reached No.1 in the classical charts.

This will be his debut as a pianist with orchestra. These and much more make this a unique event in Shrewsbury - not to be missed.

The show starts at 4pm and finishes at 6.30pm. Ticket cost £25-40 and are available at: theatresevern.co.uk/shows/music/the-rainer-hersch-orkestra/