How Covid brought down the curtain on our theatres - but the show still went on

"The Grand Theatre has been open throughout the reign of six monarchs and 28 prime ministers," he said. "It has also survived two world wars and with everyone’s fantastic support, the team and I will do everything we can to ensure it survives Covid-19."

Theatres, along with pubs, nightclubs and restaurants were ordered to close on March 16, 2020, a week before the full lockdown was put in place. And for an industry which is precarious at the best of time, and where long-term planning is everything, the impact would be felt more keenly than most.

For Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn, it was a logistical nightmare. More than 100 shows had to be postponed or cancelled, and staff had to contact 40,000 customers to break the news. Comedians Ed Byrne, Joel Dommett and Rhod Gilbert had been lined up to appear, as well as singers Lesley Garrett and Russell Watson.

"It is so disappointing not to share those much anticipated occasions with you, but we have been hugely grateful for the patience, understanding and good wishes we have received as we have all adjusted our plans together," said a spokesman for the theatre.