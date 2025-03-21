Food festival tastes success after securing major award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Festivals, organisers of the popular event, won the 'Tourism Event/Festival of the Year' category at the 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards for their flagship event.

It is the second year running that the Shropshire business has scooped gold and pipped big-city events to the accolade.

The food festival has become a fixture in Shrewsbury's calendar, attracting thousands of people to the Quarry across a weekend of packed entertainment, interspersed with culinary treats.

The awards night, which took place on March 18, celebrated the best venues, experiences and events from across the West Midlands visitor economy.

Shrewsbury Food Festival has become a fixture in the town's calendar.

A total of 15 winners were crowned at the annual celebration of the sector at Edgbaston Stadium.

The ceremony was hosted by radio, TV and sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu, with entertainment provided by B:Music Young Performers and music group W!RED.

The awards were organised by the West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s lead for the West Midlands Destination Development Partnership.

Shrewsbury Food Festival has worked to champion local independent producers, chefs, performers, and businesses.

It happens across two days on the last weekend in June.

The event boasts around 200 food, drink, and homeware exhibitors, chef demonstrations, a chef school, a live music stage, a family entertainment stage, a field to fork area, VIP tent, corporate party tipis, and a whole area of free kids' activities.

Shropshire Festivals owner, Beth Heath, said: “We were completely shocked to hear our name announced – we didn’t expect to pick up the award two years running, especially being up against events in big cities! I'm so proud that a Shropshire family-run business has scooped gold, putting Shrewsbury firmly on the map as a great place to visit.

“Shrewsbury Food Festival has been growing in momentum since it was launched in 2013. We’re passionate about creating a day out for the whole family – whether you want to enjoy the bars, street food and live music, shop ‘til you drop, learn from top chefs, or soak up all the free activities and fun for kids. We’re dedicated to creating zero waste events, committed to championing local businesses and people.”

Shrewsbury Food Festival is taking place on June 28 and 29 this year.

For information visit www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk.