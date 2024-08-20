Japanese drummers bring rhythmic delight to visitors in Attingham Park performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Japanese drumming group Wem Taiko performed for crowds and held an interactive workshop last Sunday as part of the Shropshire country house and estate's Summer of Play.

The group part of TaikoWest who "specialise in leading high-energy, hands-on Taiko Drumming workshops and performance projects across the UK Midlands," has been running regular classes in Wem for more than 10 years.

The organisation is dedicated to teaching and promoting the art of Taiko drumming across the UK and Midlands and offer a range of in-person classes, performance opportunities and private group tuition.

Member of Wem Taiko drumming group, Lynne Graves thoroughly enjoyed performing at Attingham Park last weekend.

Florence Richards, 8, and Albie Richards, 6, join Wem Taiko drummers at Attingham Park

She said: "We've had a great reaction from visitors to Attingham park, and the children have loved joining in and playing the drums.

"There are a large number of Taiko drummers in and around Shropshire - as well as the Wem group we have our main base for TaikoWest in Newport.

"There are 10 of us in the performance group, and we play at Christmas fairs, marathons, and children's festivals."

The group will be performing at Wem Carnival on September 7.

For further information on Taiko drumming in Shropshire, visit: taikowest.com