Countdown is on for return of one of the county's most anticipated events – find out what's coming back

The two-day extravaganza returns to The Quarry on Saturday and Sunday.

The event has become a fixture in the Shropshire calendar, attracting thousands of visitors for a mixture of food, activities and live entertainment in one of the county's most picturesque settings.

Beth Heath getting ready for the Quarry Park based Shrewsbury Food Festival

Beth Heath, from organisers Shropshire Festivals, said they were hugely excited about being able to open the gates and welcome the public – and encouraged people to head down and enjoy the host of artists, entertainment, and more than 200 stall holders who will feature over the weekend.

She said: "We have worked really hard to make sure people can have an amazing family day out where they can meet local producers, hear from local chefs, and listen to some amazing local bands.

"We really try to celebrate the talent on our doorstep and all the stuff that is really important about the county so come down and have a lovely day out in a beautiful park."

As well as scores of the tastiest treats Shropshire has to offer, the festival includes expanded children's activities – all of which are free, including massive inflatables, pickleball, martial arts, The Rock Project, circus skills, and crafts.

The Foodhub Live Music Stage will provide the soundtrack to the weekend with local bands and performers.

The line-up includes festival favourites Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels, Groove Dynamite, Ego Friendly, Shireish Rovers, Lucas D and the Groove Ghetto and more.

Shrewsbury’s ‘I Can Dance’ will be taking over for Charleston and Bhangra demonstrations too.

Over on the family entertainment bandstand, local theatre group Get Your Wigle On will showcase their talent, with Shrewsbury Morris Dancers also performing on the Saturday.

The event is also set to include a thank-you to one of Shrewsbury's most recognisable faces.

On Sunday people can head over to the main stage at around 10.45am and join in with the Of One Accord Choir for the big 'Sing for Martin' singalong – a mass thank you to Shrewsbury's Town Crier Martin Wood for his 40 years of service.

The festival also includes sessions from a host of top chefs, including Michelin-starred acclaimed chef Marc Wilkinson, who runs a chef’s table at Fraiche near Oswestry.

His one-man intimate restaurant is booked up months in advance so the session will be a prime chance to see him at work.

Other chefs include Ben Hall and Carla Ernst from The Walrus Restaurant, Steve The Hungry Guy, Andrew Birch from Checkers, and Ben Marshall from the Lion & Pheasant.

For more information about what the festival has to offer, or to book tickets, visit shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk