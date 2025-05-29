People of different faiths to come together for food, fun and dancing on multi-cultural fun day in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury Inter Faith Forum is welcoming Salopians to the United Reformed Church in Coleham Head for a day of dancing, food, face painting and more.

The free entry event takes place on Saturday, June 14 from 11am to 3.30pm.

Pictured front are Len East and John Mustafa, and back: reverends Tim Harwood and Ken Chippindale

John Mustafa, who is organising the event, is keen for people from the town to head along and get involved.

He said: “Enjoy Bhangra, Chinese, Malayalam dancers, Henna/face painting, Bangladeshi food, tea/coffee, faith room and much more.

“Your attendance will be highly appreciated.”

The aim of the interfaith forum, the group says, is to break down divisive stereotypes between people by listening to each other, by sharing our understanding of faith and by getting to know people as people rather than as "them".

“Our world can only be peaceful when we trust each other and that can only happen when prejudice and ignorance are replaced by knowledge,” the forum said. “We are not trying to convert each other, but to understand each other, to our mutual benefit.”

The forum meets on the second Tuesday of every month between 1pm and 2pm at the United Reformed Church in Coleham.