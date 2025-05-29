Vanlife Festival 2025: What to expect at Shrewsbury camper van festival this weekend and how you can get tickets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vanlife Shrewsbury 2025 takes place at Shrewsbury's West Mid Showground from Friday (May 30) to Sunday (June 1).

It is one of the most popular camper van festivals in the country, but…

What’s it all about?

Vanlife Shrewsbury is an event that celebrates camper vans and the adventures people use them for.

There will be hundreds of campers, from classic Volkswagens to modern converted vans, with owners keen to share their stories of how they built their vehicle and where they have explored in them.

“We welcome all makes and models, from the smallest of micro campers to coaches, horseboxes, coach built, motorhomes, tents, adventure trucks, self-build campers, day vans, custom vans and of course everything else in between,” Vanlife Shrewsbury organisers say on their website. “We welcome everyone regardless of their budget or build.”

'Vanlife' has become a popular modern phenomenon, with many picking up campers during the Covid pandemic to explore the UK when it was more difficult to holiday abroad.

Given the soaring cost of mortgages, rent and bills, more people have taken to living in vans full-time to keep their living expenses down.

YouTube is packed with videos of 'vanlifers' showing the campers they have built and their alternative lifestyle.

Vanlife Festival 2023 at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury

What is on at the festival?

As well as hundreds of display vehicles, there will be live music from artists from a variety of genres including Britpop, indie, jazz and rock.

There will also be clown shows, workshops including bushcraft, face painting and martial arts and cookery demonstrations.

Yoga and holistic therapy will also be available to take part in, and there will be talks from experienced vanlifers and people who have built their own vans.

As well as food stands there will be trade stalls selling toys, jewellery and gifts, outdoor sports equipment and useful vanlife kit.

Are tickets still available?

Camping tickets are all sold out, but day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Saturday cost £20 and for Sunday they cost £10.

To view the full programme and book tickets, visit thevanlifefestival.co.uk/