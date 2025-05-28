Budding stage stars from Shropshire could be in Shrewsbury panto with Brad Fitt - find out how

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The hilarious Brad Fitt returns to Theatre Severn this winter for the festive spectacular and Evolution Productions, the theatre company run by Shropshire lad, TV host and panto writer extraordinaire Paul Hendy, is looking for local boys and girls to be part of the juvenile ensemble.

The open audition will take place on Monday, June 16 at Theatre Severn, with registration at 5pm.

To audition, applicants must be aged between nine and 15 years inclusive on September 1 this year and be under 5ft 2in.

Brad Fitt as Nurse Nellie in Sleeping Beauty at Theatre Severn last year. Picture: Pamela Raith

The audition will take around two hours, but those who are successful may be required to stay later.

All potentials must be advised that full commitment is required for the pantomime from the rehearsal period to the full run of the production, which is from Saturday, November 15 this year to Sunday, January 4 next year. The first show is on November 28.

A theatre spokesperson said: “With over 50 per cent of its ticket allocation already sold, Dick Whittington promises to be the theatre’s most spectacular pantomime yet, starring Shropshire’s legendary dame, the hilarious Brad Fitt.”

Further information on how to audition is available on the venue website theatresevern.co.uk and via the box office on 01743 281281, where tickets to attend the production can also be purchased.