Watch: Lightning strike sees soap box race evacuated – but there was still fun galore at Krazy Races in Shrewsbury

Krazy Races was back at Shrewsbury Quarry on Sunday and saw hundreds of people line the course as 20 hand-crafted karts built by local businesses, organisations and teams tackled the 200 metre downhill track.

Woblin Goblins driven by Kane Morris, from Market Drayton

Teams including the Flamin Ozzies, The Flying Medics and Woblin' Goblins caused spills, thrills and crashes galore as the competitors dodged the chicanes, obstacles, a new tunnel and a steeper hill.

While most of the event was not affected by the forecasted downpours and weather warning for thunder issued across Shropshire, organisers had to evacuate Quarry Park just before the final race at around 2.30pm due to lightning.

In a statement, organisers said: “Due to lightning we have had to temporarily evacuate today's event.