Shropshire auction to feature 500 lots of silver, jewellery and watches

Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art has been busy consigning items from across Shropshire, Mid Wales, Cheshire and the West Midlands, with 240 lots of jewellery, 200 silver lots and more than 60 watches entered.

A Mid Wales seller has consigned 17 lots, including Russian, Irish and British silver, which are valued at around £2,500.

From North Shropshire, a Whitchurch seller has consigned a large collection of jewellery valued at £6,000, which will be sold at Halls Fine Art’s auction on May 15 and a fine art, antiques and jewellery auction on June 12.

“The silver, jewellery and watches sale on May 15 will be one of the largest of this type that we have held, with lots valued at up to £1,200,” said Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver, jewellery and bijouterie specialist.

Maryanne and the fine art team can be contacted on 01743 450700.