Liverpool comic famous for viral crowd work videos is coming to Shrewsbury Comedy Festival

The resident compere at his hometown's Hot Water Comedy Club, well known for viral clips of his hilarious crowd work at the venue, will join the line up at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Sunday, July 14.

The show, which will be in a Live At The Apollo-style format, will include Brummie comic Josh Pugh - famous for his funny social media videos where he acts out awkward social situations - Jack Gleadow, Janine Harouni, Scott Bennett and MC for the evening, Thanyia Moore.

Paul Smith is fresh off the back of selling out venues such as Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena and London’s Wembley Arena.

His latest tour, titled Pablo, has been described as Smith's biggest and funniest show yet, featuring a mix of his trademark audience interaction and hilarious true stories from everyday life.

Comedians performing at the other festival venues in Shrewsbury including Albert & Co, Frankville, The Loft at The Old Post Office, Henry Tudor Inn, The Old Market Hall and Rad Beer include: Dom Hatton-Woods, Dave Twentyman, Dean Coughlin, Ignacio Lopez, Tez Ilyas, Josh Jones, James Cook, Freddy Quinne, Jenny Hart, Michael Odewale, Rob Mulholland, Harriet Dyer and Michelle Shaughnessy.

Beth McGowan, co-director of the festival, said: “This year we have a truly diverse mix of performers, delivering a broad brush of humour to cater for all tastes. We will also be offering comedy at new venue Rad Beer and welcome Henry Tudor Inn back to the fold.

"Finalising the lineup with the announcement of probably one of the fastest rising comedians on the circuit in Paul Smith, is really exciting. Our audiences will be spoilt for choice.”

Tickets for the gala show cost £35 through the Theatre Severn box office on 01743 281281 or online at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/shrewsburyinternationalcomedyfestival/, where comedy fans can view the complete festival line up and book tickets for all of the shows.