Watch as hilarious Britain's Got Talent impressionist Ben Nickless prepares for Shropshire gig - with very cheeky cameo from panto legend Eric Smith

The comedian and impressionist, who had Simon Cowell and his fellow judges in stitches with his zany mimicry of famous celebrities and politicians on the hit ITV talent contest, is coming to Theatre Severn with his one-man show, This Is Me.

The 42-year-old, who has family links to Shropshire, will have already been well-known to many in the county when he appeared on BGT, having been in panto at Shrewsbury's old Music Hall theatre early on in his career.

Ahead of his return to the county, he sought the help of his "great, great friend," Shrewsbury panto legend Eric Smith for a silly, fun video.

It starts with Ben saying: "Hello Shropshire, it's Ben Nickless here. You might remember me from the final of Britain's Got Talent.

"You might also just about remember me from the old pantomines in Shrewsbury at the Music Hall. I did the last ever pantomime there. I did two in total, both with the legend that is my great, great friend, Mr Eric Smith!"

The clip cuts to a bewildered Eric, who says: "Ben Nickless? Never heard of him."

Ben continues: "Don't listen to him. I'm coming back to Shrewsbury for one night only at the Theatre Severn on May 10 with my own show, This Is Me.

"I've toured all around the UK since Britain's Got Talent and I've saved the best 'til last.

"I've got so many happy memories in Shropshire. My grandparents are from there so I used to visit when I was a kid.

"I'm coming there with my own show. It's got comedy, it's got music. There will be impressions so please don't miss it!

"It's going to be a great night. I cannot wait and I'll hopefully, see you there!"

Ben appeared in panto in Shrewsbury in 2006, starring in Aladdin, and Robin Hood in 2008, which was also the last ever show at the Music Hall.

His new show, which comes to Shrewsbury on May 10, is described as "an evening of hilarious comedy and uncanny vocal impressions".

“I can’t wait to come back to Shrewsbury with my own show," Ben said. "I have so many happy memories here and the audiences were always incredible.

"Shropshire has always been my second home, with my grandfather's family all coming from here, and we would often visit when I was a kid. It’ll be great to come back with new routines and my band and a few surprises along the way - and of course some of the impressions I did on Britain’s Got Talent.

Since he last performed in Shrewsbury in his mid 20s, he has gone on to play some of the major theatres in the country and alongside many household names including Jason Manford, Alexandra Burke, Craig Revel Horwood, David Hasselhoff.

His Britain’s Got Talent performances wowed both the audience and judges. In his first audition, at the world famous London Palladium, he delivered quick-fire impressions including Boris Johnson, Coronation Street's Kevin Webster, Alan Carr, Take That and many more.

He went on to win the public vote in his live semi-final at the Hammersmith Apollo, before performing in the final alongside 10 other amazing acts including eventual winner, comic Axel Blake.

Tickets to Ben's show are available at theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.