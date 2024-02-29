Shrewsbury mayor to host glamorous masquerade ball - and Spanish holiday is up for grabs!

Councillor Becky Wall, Mayor of Shrewsbury, is inviting members of the public to her 'Black and Silver'-themed ball at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on April 27.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8tib0g

Party-goers will get treated to a three-course meal and music courtesy of the Hot Jazz Biscuits, who put a jazzy twist on modern hits.

Shrewsbury mayor Becky Wall is hosting a masquerade ball

There will also be a charity auction which include an Audi for a weekend and a week's holiday in Gran Canaria.

Proceeds will go to Diabetes UK and Guide Dogs.

Councillor Wall said: "It's going to be an absolutely fun evening. It's to support both of my charities and the money will be kept locally.

"We've got some amazing entertainment and some superb auction prizes."

Councillor Wall has been enjoying going to many community and charity events during her mayoral year.

"It's nice to be part of a really great community," she added.

Tickets cost £45. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. To buy tickets, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/mayors-charity-masquerade-ball-tickets-794082771947 or contact the mayor's secretary at sally.nicholson@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01743 257655.