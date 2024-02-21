Ellie, who waltzed her way to victory with dance partner Vito Coppola to win the Glitterball Trophy in December, is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street. 4

She will be joined by Jason Durr, who stars as Colonel Mustard.

Jason is well known for television roles such as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, a role he played for seven years from 2016, and policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s Heartbeat.

Based on the classic Hasbro board game, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the five month UK tour marks the world premiere of Cluedo 2, and arrives at Shrewsbury's Severn Theatre from April 23-27.

Ellie said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2.

"I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

Jason added: "I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character. I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year.”

The cast is completed by Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green).

It’s written by one of the UK’s most successful TV and stage writing duos, BAFTA Award winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart and Dreamboats and Petticoats) and will be directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong, A Comedy About a Bank Robbery), who will bring the action of this hilarious whodunnit to life.

Set and Costume Design is by David Farley, Lighting by Jason Taylor, Sound by Jon Fiber and Movement Direction by Anna Healey.

To pick up tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk

The show is also at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham from July 23-27.