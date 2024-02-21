Impressive paintings on the market at Shropshire auction

Consigned by a Shropshire collector to Halls Fine Art’s March 6 auction in Shrewsbury, the watercolour and pencil painting, titled ‘Welsh Pony in Winter’, by Sir Kyffin (1918-2006) is expected to sell for up to £3,000.

A celebrated painter, who lived on Anglesey, his works typically drew inspiration from the Welsh landscape and farmlands.

Haymaking in an extensive landscape by the coast by Henry H. Parker, valued at up to £5,000.

The oil painting by Parker (1858–1930) captures haymaking in an extensive landscape by the coast and is expected to sell for up to £5,000.

Born in London, Parker specialised in picturesque pastoral scenes, often featuring harvesting and haymaking, river and coastal landscapes and traditional rural buildings. Much of his painting was done in England’s southern counties.

“Haymaking and harvest scenes are always very popular at our auction and we are delighted to have a beautiful example of a work by Henry H. Parker in our March sale,” said Abigail Molenaar, Halls Fine Art’s paintings and prints specialist. “Parker painted similar scenes of haymaking on the Suffolk coastline.”

The portrait of Sir Gordon Richards mounted on racehorse Rose of England, valued at up to £500.

Abigail has a number of equestrian related paintings in the auction, including a portrait of Shropshire born, 26 times British flat racing champion jockey Sir Gordon Richards mounted on racehorse Rose of England, which is valued at up to £500.

Two other equestrian oil paintings are ‘Racehorse Tristan in a loosebox’ by Arthur Louis Townshend (1848-1927) and ‘Light Bay Hunter and Spaniel in a landscape’ in the manner of John Frederick Herring Senior (1795-1865), each valued at up to £1,200 and an oil on canvas after John Frederick Herring Senior of ‘Touchstone and Jockey in the Duke of Westminster colours’ valued at up to £600.

‘Welsh Pony in Winter’ by Sir Kyffin Williams, OBE, valued at up to £3,000.

A beautiful collection of 47 delicate and detailed botanical watercolours, dating to the late 19th or early 20th centuries and showing British plants and flowers, is expected to fetch up to £600.

Watercolours are well represented with some good examples by artists including Helen Allingham (1848-1926), Louis Haghe (1808-1885) and Charles Edward Wilson (1853-1941).

For more information about the paintings in the auction, contact Abigail on 01743 450700.