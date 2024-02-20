Award-winning comedian confirmed for Shrewsbury gala comedy show

Thanyia Moore has been added to the line-up and will be the master of ceremonies at the 2024 Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival's (SICF) flagship show.

The event, which is the highlight of SICF, will take place at Theatre Severn on the evening of Sunday, July 14.

The festival will also include performances from other comedians at multiple venues throughout Shrewsbury.

The winner of the national Funny Women Awards 2018, Thanyia has gone on to build an impressive list of TV credits including, but not limited to, Mock the Week, Mo Gilligan’s Black, British and Funny, Drunk History: Black Stories, Richard Osman's House of Games Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Big Narstie Show, and Don't Hate The Players.

Thanyia Moore

As a celebrated stand up and social commentator, Thanyia has been invited to speak on current affairs for Channel 4, BBC Radio London and talkRadio.

Live credits include women in leadership summits for the National Literacy Trust, being a host on the first UK Bi-Pride main stage and the prestigious Pride in London.

Her debut comedy show Just Being Funny achieved sell-out runs and critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022.

She will be performing alongside Josh Pugh and Scott Bennett, the acts booked to appear so far at the SICF Gala Show.

Festival director Beth McGowan said: “Thanyia Moore is an award-winning comedian, a skilled actor, an experienced writer and dynamic presenter best known for her fiercely commanding stage persona, big personality and razor-sharp wit. Her level of experience that has come from a career dedicated to her art, makes her the perfect choice as this year’s MC.”

Tickets for the SICF Gala Show on July 14 are £35 and available through the Theatre Severn box office on 01743 281281 or online at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/shrewsbury-international-comedy-festival-gala