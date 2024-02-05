Chart-topping support act announced for JLS' Shrewsbury concert

Exactly 15 years since JLS first shot to number one with their debut single ‘Beat Again’, they have confirmed they will be bringing a joint 15th anniversary celebration to Shrewsbury, as pop and rap artist, Tinchy Stryder, joins them for the outdoor show at The Quarry on Sunday, July 14.

As JLS were edging towards their debut number one hit with ‘Beat Again’, rapper and songwriter, Tinchy Stryder was flying high at the top of the charts with ‘Number 1’, followed swiftly by his second chart-topper, ‘Never Leave You’.

Now, exactly 15 years on, they are set to join forces for what’s set to be Shrewsbury’s biggest music show of 2024.

“Shrewsbury, I’m coming!” said Tinchy, “it’s gonna be awesome to join my JLS boys for this special performance. And we’re both coming to Shrewsbury with our 15th anniversary No1 celebrations. So come celebrate with us, we’ll be singing those special No1 hits live, and we want you there with us to sing those hits under the open sky. Shrewsbury, I can’t wait to see you!”

JLS, who shot to instant stardom on X-Factor, will be bringing a string of hits to the Shrewsbury venue, including ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’, ‘One Shot’ and ‘Love You More’.

Tickets for the gig are available at https://myticket.co.uk/artists/JLS