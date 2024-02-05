Battle of the bands success as group wins over fans and judges

The Rowan Lawson Band beat competition from four other Midlands-based bands at the Kenfest Battle of the Bands Heat One contest.

The fierce competition was held on Friday night at Kenilworth Sporting Club in front of a crowd of around 200 music fans.

Singer-songwriter Rowan, who hails from Shrewsbury, and his band were selected as the winners through audience votes and a panel of judges.

A spokesman for Kenfest, which is held in Kenilworth over the weekend of May 4 and 5, said: "It was a really high standard from all five bands but there could really have only been one winner on the night and that was The Rowan Lawson Band."

The Rowan Lawson Band formed around six months ago in Shrewsbury playing mainly blues inspired rock-pop original music.

The semi-finals will be held on the weekend of March 15 and 16 at Coventry Rugby Club.

A delighted Rowan said: "We didn't just win it – we really won it!"