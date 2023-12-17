First acts confirmed for Shrewsbury comedy festival return

Tickets have gone on sale for next year's Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival's Gala Show at the Theatre Severn next summer.

Beginning on Thursday, July 11, the 2024 festival will offer performances at several venues throughout Shrewsbury culminating with the Gala Show on the evening of Sunday, July 14.

Comedians Josh Pugh and Scott Bennett have been announced as the first acts for the Theatre Severn event.

As seen on Hypothetical, Mock The Week, The Last Leg and Match of the Day X, Edinburgh Award-nominated Josh Pugh will be appearing at the festival following an extensive tour of the UK and Ireland.

Pugh has written for several shows, including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Newsjack and The Now Show.

He hosts a podcast, Josh And Phil's Knowledge Club, with Phil Pagett. The Sunday Post described him as having "a gentle surrealness and a big dollop of hilarity".

Scott Bennett is a stand-up comedian and writer who, according to the Evening Standard newspaper, is "without doubt live comedy’s best kept secret".

He made his debut on Live at the Apollo in 2021 and has also appeared as a regular guest on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican.

During the lockdown of 2020, Scott pioneered the viral hit, Stand up from the Shed, a weekly topical live-streamed stand-up show from his actual garden shed.

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival co-director Beth McGowan said: “We are delighted to begin the build-up to next summer’s festival with the announcement of two superb acts, both of whom are very popular with audiences.

"Gala Show tickets are perfect Christmas stocking fillers for lovers of comedy - hint, hint!”

Tickets for the Gala Show on July 14 are £35, and available through the Theatre Severn box office 01743 281281 or online at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/shrewsbury-international-comedy-festival-gala