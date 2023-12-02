Review: Audience in hysterics at Shrewsbury's Jack And The Beanstalk panto

Theatre Severn was full of bright lights, music, fun and surprises for a spectacular show with a modern twist.

It tells the story of how the Trott family, struggling for cash, decide to sell their beloved cow Delilah.

Young Jack is fooled into giving up the old girl for some magic beans by the evil Luke Backinanger, a wannabe pop star whose failed dreams of being in a boy band set him on a vengeful path.

His dastardly plan is to destroy the environment in the village of Chucklemore using a weather machine in the sky, with the help of the big, scary giant. Climate change is a hot button issue even in Pantoland, thanks to the creativity of writer and Shropshire lad Paul Hendy.

Theatre Severn's pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, has had a lively first week. Photo: Pamela Raith

The wicked Backinanger could have had the Trotts and the Chucklemore villagers crying their hearts out with his Greta No-Funberg routine.

But, could Jack, Billy and Jess, with the help of Fairy Sugarsnap and Dame Trott, be able to scale the beanstalk, defeat evil and save the day?