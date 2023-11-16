Shrewsbury sewers show returns to celebrate county textile talents

The Shrewsbury Drapers, a long-established Shrewsbury guild and charitable group, have invited handy-crafters to exhibit their work as part of their annual textile competition.

The exhibit is being hosted in the Darwin Room at Shrewsbury Library and is on public display from Wednesday to Saturday, November 25. Last year, the week-long exhibit was held with much success at the town's museum and art gallery for the first time.

This year, it features around 130 submissions from entrants of all ages, from school children to adults.

Entrants were asked to create a piece, including clothing and wall hangings, on this year's theme of 'East meets West'.

Master of Shrewsbury Drapers Company, Gaynor Brown, said the exhibit features a "wonderful wealth of talent" from around the county - and, for the first time, slightly further afield.

"For the first time in the history of our exhibition we've opened it up to the neighbouring counties of Herefordshire, Monmouthshire, Powys and Wrexham," she said.

The Shrewsbury Drapers is a voluntary organisation which gained its Royal Charter in 1462. It has been running almshouses in Shropshire since 1444. Today, it provides 51 houses on five sites for older people.

The annual textile competition reflects the Drapers' origins, encouraging public interest in textiles.