Pink Floyd tribute band aims for show of biblical proportions at stunning Shrewsbury church

The Post Floyd Dream will be performing a full stage show at Shrewsbury Abbey on Saturday, November 25, complete with lights, visuals and sound effects.

With 2023 being the 50-year milestone of Pink Floyd's famous album, The Dark Side of the Moon, The Post Floyd Dream will be performing a two-and-a-half hour set of the band's classics, such as Another Brick In The Wall, and a few surprises.

The Post Floyd Dream is made up of seven experienced musicians with a passion for the band.

Originally formed in 2015 for a one-off charity event in memory of a musician local to the band's Essex base, the founding members decided to continue and expand the project.

Since then, TPFD has evolved and developed with the current line-up being the most dedicated yet to achieving an authentic recreation of the entire legacy of the music of Pink Floyd.

Tickets cost from £26.95 to £31.35, including booking fees. Doors open at 6.45pm with the show expected to start at 7.30pm and finish at around 10pm.

For tickets, visit thelittleboxoffice.com/oeplive/book/event/184153