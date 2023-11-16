Shropshire Star
Pink Floyd tribute band aims for show of biblical proportions at stunning Shrewsbury church

A Pink Floyd tribute group aims to put on a biblical rock music and laser show on at one of the county's most stunning churches.

By Nick Humphreys
Shrewsbury Abbey parish administrator Steve Swinden ahead of the Pink Floyd tribute gig

The Post Floyd Dream will be performing a full stage show at Shrewsbury Abbey on Saturday, November 25, complete with lights, visuals and sound effects.

With 2023 being the 50-year milestone of Pink Floyd's famous album, The Dark Side of the Moon, The Post Floyd Dream will be performing a two-and-a-half hour set of the band's classics, such as Another Brick In The Wall, and a few surprises.

The Post Floyd Dream is made up of seven experienced musicians with a passion for the band.

Originally formed in 2015 for a one-off charity event in memory of a musician local to the band's Essex base, the founding members decided to continue and expand the project.

Since then, TPFD has evolved and developed with the current line-up being the most dedicated yet to achieving an authentic recreation of the entire legacy of the music of Pink Floyd.

Tickets cost from £26.95 to £31.35, including booking fees. Doors open at 6.45pm with the show expected to start at 7.30pm and finish at around 10pm.

For tickets, visit thelittleboxoffice.com/oeplive/book/event/184153

