Shrewsbury performers to raise the roof at Theatre Severn with School Of Rock - and discount tickets are available

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company will be performing at the town's Theatre Severn from November 15 to 18, with "affordable" tickets starting at £12.

The musical production, based on the iconic Jack Black movie from 2003, features a cast of adults and children with live music coming from the orchestra pit as well as the stage.

Given the current economic challenges, the not-for-profit theatre group is hoping the offer of cheaper tickets will make the experience of live theatre more accessible to a wider audience during the final production of their centenary year.

Scott Sutherland, who is in the cast and production team, said: “We really think that this gesture will offer a great way for people to enjoy the arts and entertainment in Shrewsbury and, at the same time they will be supporting something which continues to be a vibrant part of our local cultural heritage. This really is a show not to be missed, and for some, it could be for around the same price as a cinema ticket!”

The selected £12 seats are available for shows on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November at 7pm. Other tickets for the four-day run are priced at £18, £21 and £24. Visit the Theatre Severn website for full details: theatresevern.co.uk