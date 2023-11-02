Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury performers to raise the roof at Theatre Severn with School Of Rock - and discount tickets are available

A theatre group is aiming to strike a chord when they perform School Of Rock on a big Shropshire stage - with discount tickets available.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company will be performing School Of Rock

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company will be performing at the town's Theatre Severn from November 15 to 18, with "affordable" tickets starting at £12.

The musical production, based on the iconic Jack Black movie from 2003, features a cast of adults and children with live music coming from the orchestra pit as well as the stage.

Given the current economic challenges, the not-for-profit theatre group is hoping the offer of cheaper tickets will make the experience of live theatre more accessible to a wider audience during the final production of their centenary year.

Scott Sutherland, who is in the cast and production team, said: “We really think that this gesture will offer a great way for people to enjoy the arts and entertainment in Shrewsbury and, at the same time they will be supporting something which continues to be a vibrant part of our local cultural heritage. This really is a show not to be missed, and for some, it could be for around the same price as a cinema ticket!”

The selected £12 seats are available for shows on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November at 7pm. Other tickets for the four-day run are priced at £18, £21 and £24. Visit the Theatre Severn website for full details: theatresevern.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular