Theatre reveals its panto cast ... oh, yes they have!

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn is putting on Jack and the Beanstalk in November, and the the cast of the production was revealed for the first time on Tuesday.

Featuring Shropshire's legendary Dame and director Brad Fitt, this year's production has once again been written by Shropshire TV personality Paul Hendy and is produced by Evolution, the same team behind 11 years of pantomimes at the Shrewsbury based theatre.

The theatre revealed that almost 30,000 tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk have already been snapped up already, two months before the show opens on Wednesday, November 29.

Venue manager David Jack was joined by producers Emily Wood and Kate Roddy, as the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk were revealed at the theatre on Tuesday.

Along with Brad Fitt who is playing Dame Trott, the pantomime also features comedy favourite Tommy J Rollason (as seen in last year’s production of Beauty and the Beast) in the role of Billy, West End star Lucas Rush as panto baddie Luke Backinanger and Reece Duncan in the role of Jack.

Aimee Lorenza Boyd and Shali Bordoni also join as part of the ensemble.

David Jack, theatre services manager said: “Following the huge success of Beauty and the Beast last year we’re delighted to share another magical pantomime season with you all again and to be working with the team at Evolution for a 12th year.

"Jack and the Beanstalk is a family favourite, and we can’t wait to see what magic Evolution has in store for audiences this year. We’re sure it will feature everything you’ve come to know and love about Theatre Severn pantomimes, and more.”

Writer and producer, Paul Hendy said: “I'm absolutely thrilled we are back at Theatre Severn this year to produce Jack and the Beanstalk.

"We've got a fantastic cast ready to bring this timeless tale to life; the team is already working tirelessly and I'm excited to collaborate with Brad Fitt, as Dame and Director, again for a 12th year.

"Get ready for a magical adventure filled with laughter, surprises, and a whole lot of fun. It's going to be a panto season like no other, and I can't wait to share it with you all!”