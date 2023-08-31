Top comedian Ross Noble's landmark tour sets three Shropshire dates

Ross Noble

The comedy legend will be taking his brand new 57-date tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree across the UK, starting in October.

He will be at Oakengates Theatre on October 25 before two dates in Shrewsbury in the new year. He's due to appear at Theatre Severn on February 1 and 2.

Jibber Jabber Jamboree marks the funnyman's 21st solo stand-up tour and he's inviting audiences to join him for an evening of "inspired nonsense".

He's known as a supreme master of stream of conscious freewheeling stand up.

Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old. Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on… magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight.

"I haven’t thought that through… That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”

He added that "people coming to see me now who came with their parents when they were kids.

"That messes with your head a little bit.

"I still think of myself as being like 22 or 23 years old, and now I've got grown men going, ‘I saw you when I was 15."

Ross is a big fan of live performances, saying: "I really like being able to let the audience into the way my mind works.

"That's also one of the things that was great about having kids.

"The way they think is the way my head is most of the time.

"It was perfect. Well, I mean, terrible for actually looking after them… but you know, they're having a fun time!"

Ross has fans who leave items on stage during the interval for him to use in the second half of his set.

He said: "Somebody left a pin from a ten-pin bowling alley and then a few nights later, somebody left another one.

"So I tweeted about it, and over the course of the tour, I got all 10 and we set up a bowling alley in the dressing room.

"Somebody did an oil painting of me as a centaur – full horse body, long flowing hair, rippling muscles like Fabio.

"Then above my head, there's a Mr Kipling French Fancy with a rainbow coming out of it, and wings like a snitch from Harry Potter. That blew my mind."

For tickets for Oakengates visit: telfordtheatre.com/whats-on/comedy/ross-noble-jibber-jabber-jamboree/4793