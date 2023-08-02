Liberty X and Go West top of packed bill for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Liberty X

The show will take place in The Quarry on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12, with a packed family-friendly entertainment programme lined up for both days.

Maelor Owen, from the show's organising team, said: “There’s a real buzz around the town as we count down to the weekend.

“So many people have taken advantage of our special early bird ticketing offers this year – it’s going to be a fantastic two days.”

Highlights planned for the weekend include live music from chart-topping bands Liberty X and Go West, plus award-winning Abba and Beatles tribute acts Watch That Scene and Beatlemania.

TV gardening star David Domoney

The Royal Signals Band, seen here performing at Goodwood

There will also be a host of celebrity guest presenters, including TV gardening expert David Domoney, TV chef and author Clodagh McKenna, food and drink writer and broadcaster Andy Clarke, and Adam Kirtland, host of the popular Tales from the Potting Bench podcast.

The main arena entertainment will feature Farm Yard Circus, mountain bike stunt group Team M.A.D, and the RAF Falcons parachute display team.

Massed military bands will be performing everything from Disney to the Dambusters, including The Band of the Mercian Regiment, The Lancashire Artillery Band, and The Royal Signals (Northern) Band.

M.A.D display team

Farm Yard Circus

There will be children’s funfair rides, circus skills sessions, a giant bubbles show, facepainting and storytelling.

Weather-permitting both days conclude with the return of spectacular firework displays, set to the backdrop of a rousing musical soundtrack.

The arena programme will also include appearances from the sheepdog maestro Meirion Owen of TV’s One Man And His Dog, and music from a variety of Shropshire-based bands and artists.

Go West

Fireworks at Shrewsbury Flower Show

There will also be a comprehensive programme of show-jumping competition running on both days.

Arena chairperson Leanne Kirkham-Garvey said: “We want to make sure that our entertainment appeals to the widest possible audience, and so we’ve searched far and wide to find some incredible acts that should create really impressive visual displays.”

The Farm Yard Circus are inspired by summer days on the farm, and instead of traditional circus costumes, they have wellies and pitchforks.

Podcaster Adam Kirtland

Clodagh McKenna

Using heart-warming songs, wheelbarrow acrobatics, and a bucket load of stunts, they tell stories of working hard but playing harder.

The M.A.D Team – Mountain Bike Aerial Display Team – has wowed crowds across the world since 1996, and includes the UK’s top riders, including former World and British Champions, performing flips, spins, hops, balancing tricks and other stunts.

The showground will also include some fabulous shopping opportunities featuring many local traders, and a wide range of catering outlets.

Maelor added: “Weather permitting, we will be ending both days with a spectacular firework display.

“Visitors who want to watch the fireworks this year will need to purchase a day ticket, as due to the event’s licensing conditions there will be no evening or late entry tickets available.

“By purchasing a day ticket, though, you get the chance to make the most of all the entertainment and displays on offer, and then end your visit by watching our firework extravaganza.

“And with your ticket allowing entry to the site from 10am right through to the evening entertainment including live music and fireworks, it really is excellent value for an action-packed visit.

“We also admit children aged 15 and under for free when they are accompanied by a paying adult – and people can come and go as much as they like during the day once they have a ticket.”

The Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows attracting exhibitors from all over the country.

It has been held for over 130 years, and is organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society – a registered charity that has awarded numerous grants to organisations and activities across the county since its launch.