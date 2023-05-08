Coronation fun for 500 with music and activities at Shrewsbury Abbey

Having fun are Corban Rogers and Elsie Managh, from Shrewsbury

People of all ages, from babies to senior citizens, called into the abbey for an afternoon of celebratory fun.

Monday's event included free entertainment and activities. There was music and poetry from entertainers, all giving their time and talents free of charge.

Families could enjoy fun including designing a stamp, a teddy bear challenge and a bouncy castle.

Making crowns were Aiden Goodchild, 4, and Theo Goodchild, 2, with parents Simon Goodchild and Natasha Newman

Parish administrator Steve Swindon

Parish administrator Steve Swinden said it had been a wonderful afternoon.

"It was better than we could have wished for," he said.

"There were several events taking place in Shrewsbury and we really didn't know if people were going to join us."

Poppy Powell, 3, and Ivy Corfield, 4

"We had 374 people through our main doors and more through the side door. They didn't just pop in they stayed for the afternoon."

Mr Swinden said the range of age groups was wonderful, not only among the visitors but also the entertainers.

"We know we had three generations of performers, including a poet in their 70s and teenage singers," he said.

Harriet Barrow, 8, Emmie Fenwick, 7, from Shrewsbury

"There were a real cross section of people. What we wanted to do above all was provide a free, community afternoon. Life and enjoyment isn't just about money. It is about community and we certainly attracted the community. It just shows what Shrewsbury as a town can do. It was brilliant."

Mr Swinden thanked all the volunteers who gave up their time to decorate the abbey and help out during the afternoon.

"We have a really good team here and we even had people come forward during the event to offer to become volunteers at the abbey, welcoming people all through the year."

Madeline, aged 6, from Shrewsbury