Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Coronation fun for 500 with music and activities at Shrewsbury Abbey

By Sue AustinShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished:

Shrewsbury Abbey was transformed into a Coronation community hub as more than 500 people enjoyed a drop-in party.

Having fun are Corban Rogers and Elsie Managh, from Shrewsbury
Having fun are Corban Rogers and Elsie Managh, from Shrewsbury

People of all ages, from babies to senior citizens, called into the abbey for an afternoon of celebratory fun.

Monday's event included free entertainment and activities. There was music and poetry from entertainers, all giving their time and talents free of charge.

Families could enjoy fun including designing a stamp, a teddy bear challenge and a bouncy castle.

Making crowns were Aiden Goodchild, 4, and Theo Goodchild, 2, with parents Simon Goodchild and Natasha Newman
Parish administrator Steve Swindon

Parish administrator Steve Swinden said it had been a wonderful afternoon.

"It was better than we could have wished for," he said.

"There were several events taking place in Shrewsbury and we really didn't know if people were going to join us."

Poppy Powell, 3, and Ivy Corfield, 4

"We had 374 people through our main doors and more through the side door. They didn't just pop in they stayed for the afternoon."

Mr Swinden said the range of age groups was wonderful, not only among the visitors but also the entertainers.

"We know we had three generations of performers, including a poet in their 70s and teenage singers," he said.

Harriet Barrow, 8, Emmie Fenwick, 7, from Shrewsbury

"There were a real cross section of people. What we wanted to do above all was provide a free, community afternoon. Life and enjoyment isn't just about money. It is about community and we certainly attracted the community. It just shows what Shrewsbury as a town can do. It was brilliant."

Mr Swinden thanked all the volunteers who gave up their time to decorate the abbey and help out during the afternoon.

"We have a really good team here and we even had people come forward during the event to offer to become volunteers at the abbey, welcoming people all through the year."

Madeline, aged 6, from Shrewsbury

The abbey is holding a series of community events this year, including its summer fair on July 8.

Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
King Charles Coronation
Royal
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News