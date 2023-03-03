Flower show gig is blooming great 'honour' for Shrewsbury artist Saffron

Artist Saffron Russell has created illustrations for the Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury-based Saffron Russell has created new illustrations to promote the major county showpiece event online and around the town.

The show, which attracts exhibitors and visitors from across the UK and overseas, will take place in The Quarry in Shrewsbury, on August 11 and 12.

“It’s an absolute honour for me to have been chosen for this task,” said Saffron, who has a family connection to the show through her father, a garden designer.

“I used to help him with the planting for his gardens when I was about 10 or 11, so it’s really nice to be able to get involved with the flower show in a very different way all those years later.

“It’s great that they want to work with a Shrewsbury-based illustrator, and I’m honoured that they have chosen me. I’ve created something with more of a festival vibe which is colourful, bright and gets across the message that the show has something for the whole family.”

Saffron, who works mainly with ink, watercolour and digital illustration, has been involved in a wide variety of projects including storyboards for short films, designs for greetings cards and on many community-based projects around Shrewsbury.

Amanda Jones, from the show's organising team, said: “Saffron has created a distinctive and exclusive show brand that encompasses all the fresh new family-friendly elements we’re looking forward to delivering.”