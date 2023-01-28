Fun-filled night of 'Barrioke' is coming to Shrewsbury with EastEnders star Shaun Williamson

Barrioke is coming to Shrewsbury

The star of EastEnders, Extras and Life’s Too Short, will be bringing 'Barrioke' to The Buttermarket on March 3 and inviting people on stage to join him in singing some big hits.

Shaun will be hosting the event and accompanying people on stage, while resident DJ's warm up the crowd beforehand.

The event is for 18-year-olds and above and ID may be required.

Doors open at 7pm and Barrioke will start at 8pm.

Early buy general admission tickets have sold out, but other general admission tickets are still available.