The 'Sinnerman' to fulfil Shrewsbury comedy date after Covid meant cancellation last year

Organisers have confirmed that the stand-up comedian, TV and radio quiz specialist - who was due to appear at last year’s event but cancelled at the last minute due to contracting Covid - will be performing at the Gala Show at Theatre Severn on July 16.

The festival will also include performances from other comedians at multiple venues throughout Shrewsbury.

Paul Sinha was born in the UK to Bengali parents and the family medical dynasty.

While studying medicine in the 1990s, he took his first steps on the stand-up comedy circuit. He pursued both careers and at the 2006 Edinburgh Festival Fringe earned a nomination for the highest accolade in live comedy, the Edinburgh Comedy Award. Shortly after his nomination, Paul hung up his stethoscope to become a full-time comedian.

He is a familiar voice on radio, with appearances on Radio 4's Just A Minute and The News Quiz and on BBC Radio 5 Live's Fighting Talk. His series Paul Sinha's History Revision won the Rose d'Or for radio comedy. He has also appeared on television, namely BBC's QI and Would I Lie to You? and as a competitor on Dave TV’s Taskmaster.

Festival director Kevin Bland said: A lifetime of curiosity and learning not only informs Paul's comedy but also ranks him now as one of the UK’s finest quizzers. This has led to yet another concurrent career as a general knowledge expert on the award-winning ITV quiz show, The Chase. At present he will be appearing alongside Adam Rowe and Clinton Baptiste in the festival 2023 line-up.

“Having tried several times to secure Paul’s appearance, then finally succeeding last year only to be thwarted by Covid, it gives us great pleasure to announce that he has agreed to be part of the 2023 Gala Show line-up.”

Established in 2016, Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival is the brainchild of Kevin Bland and Beth McGowan.