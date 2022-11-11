Bongo's Bingo. Picture: themancphotographer.co.uk

Bongo’s Bingo has shows coming up in Shrewsbury to kick-start 2023 with dates at The Buttermarket.

One will be on Saturday, January 28 before a second event – a 90s special – on Friday, February 3, which is part of a nationwide tour.

On that date, people will be invited to get their glow sticks ready, dig out neon face paint and don some baggy jeans as Bongo’s Bingo celebrates the 90s.

Featuring the biggest anthems, special themed prizes, rave intervals and all of the usual magic and mayhem, the 90s Tour promises to have everyone dancing to the biggest belters of the era.

Other Bongo's Bingo dates include February 11 and 24.

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo said: “We’re looking at a pretty much sold-out festive season which is incredible and we all want to say a huge thanks for everyone’s support in 2022.

"After everything that’s happened it’s been so good just seeing people together again and having fun all across the UK, coming to our shows to let loose for some essential escapism.

"We are of course already looking ahead into next year and we’ve got lots of amazing stuff planned, it’s going to be class. First up we’ve got January and February and our 90s Tour which is not to be missed!”