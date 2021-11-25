IN PICTURES: Shrewsbury's Square packed as Christmas lights switched-on

Shrewsbury's Christmas lights are switched on in The Square

The festive lights were turned on in The Square at 6.30pm, with Mayor Julian Dean doing the honours in front of a cheering crowd.

Last year, the lights switch-on was a much more low-key affair, as the coronavirus lockdown meant the public could not be invited along.

This year's occasion was much more festive and fun, albeit not quite the full, pre-coronavirus shebang.

Crowds spilled out onto High Street

Shrewsbury's Christmas lights are switched on in The Square

Mayor Julian Dean turns on the lights

Cast members of Theatre Severn's Peter Pan pantomime were in attendance, while there were also choir performances. BBC Shropshire's Jim Hawkins acted as MC.

The event coincided with Shrewsbury Market Hall's first late-night shopping evening of the winter. The venue will be open late on Wednesdays in the run up to Christmas.

Town clerk Helen Ball believes the lights will bring a feel-good factor to the town this winter.

Peter Pan from Theatre Severn's panto attended

Shrewsbury's Christmas lights are switched on in The Square

Shrewsbury Rock Choir performed in The Square

She said: "The feedback has been that people are really excited to be part of it. I think it brings a feel-good factor, and makes the town a happier place when the lights go on. From a business point of view, it will welcome people to come and shop in Shrewsbury."

She added: "We started out tendering process for a new set of lights last year, but because of Covid, we only had about half of them delivered. So this year is the full set.

"We are still mindful that there are Covid issues, but hopefully this is getting a bit closer to normality."

Shrewsbury's Christmas lights are switched on in The Square