Wizard of Oz to take centre stage at Shrewsbury theatre after being postponed

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company – the renamed Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society – is now set to present on stage one of the best known stories in American literature.

The Wizard of Oz should originally have been performed at Theatre Severn from June 3-6, 2020.

Due to Covid it was postponed and was rescheduled to run at the theatre from March 9-13, 2021.

However, the pandemic forced a second postponement and the new date at Theatre Severn has now been set for March 22-26, 2022.

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company has fingers - and toes - crossed that the production will go ahead then.

Company spokeswoman Jayne Garner said: “We are sincerely hoping it will be third time lucky for the unfortunate Wizard and the cast who were set to perform the popular musical.

“As a result of the lengthy delay due to the pandemic we are now in need of a musical director and a choreographer and would be delighted to hear from anyone who could assist in either of these roles.

“Anyone interested in becoming musical director or choreographer for the Wizard of Oz can contact the company at SMTCmembership@gmail.com, via our Facebook page or website shrewsburymusicaltheatre.co.uk.

“The Wizard of Oz is a ‘first’ for SMTC and we are expecting the musical to be a great success.

"The Wizard of Oz is the title of the popular 1902 Broadway musical adaptation and it is exciting to contemplate a stage version in Shrewsbury for local audiences to enjoy – especially after all the disappointments of the last 18 months.”

The American children’s novel was written by author L. Frank Baum and originally published in 1900.

The story chronicles the adventures of a young farm girl named Dorothy in the magical Land of Oz after she and her pet dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their home in Kansas.