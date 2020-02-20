New food and walking event coming to Shrewsbury

Shropshire Festivals has cooked up a new event that mixes the great outdoors with eating and drinking local produce.

The Shropshire Tasty Trail on May 31 - also set to feature live music - will leave muddy footprints rather than carbon footprints, with the aim to source ingredients locally to keep food miles to a minimum.

The event will champion local, independent businesses, and encourage locals to get active.

The 8-9 mile walk will include four stop-offs, where walkers will enjoy a course made with ingredients grown and produced in the local area.

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: "Come on a journey you won’t forget. Shropshire Tasty Trail will be an event everyone can get involved in. This will be the perfect opportunity to take in beautiful views across Shrewsbury, whilst getting active, and supporting Shropshire’s food and drink producers."

Walkers will set off from the award-winning Battlefield 1403 farm shop and along the way will sample a selection of local products, steeped in Shropshire provenance.

The list includes Great Berwick Organic’s English Longhorn beef that is reared on the meadows next to the River Severn; Wood’s beer which is brewed in the South Shropshire village of Wistanstow; Moydens Handmade Cheese from the artisan producers based in Market Drayton who use local Shropshire milk; and the locally produced, award-winning wine from Hencote that is grown in Shrewsbury where each vine is cared for by hand.

Mrs Heath added: The walk will be suitable for all fitness levels and it will be an enjoyable, community-spirited event for families, friends, loved ones and work mates. We want the Tasty Trail to be fun for all, which is why we’re lining up live music along the way."

Advertising

The trail will be limited to 600 places, which will need to be registered for in advance.

Tickets are £25 per person, which includes admittance to the walk, a four-course meal and a different alcoholic drink at each stop.

Visit shropshiretastytrails.co.uk for more information.