Half term fun for all at Attingham Park

From willow weaving to learning about owls that live on the Attingham Park estate there will be plenty to see and do.

Events and activities will take place throughout the half term week against the backdrop of seasonal highlights like the annual snowdrop display springing up in the woodland, the daily deer feeding of the Attingham deer herd at 2.30pm each day, and the opening of the Mansion.

Throughout February and into half term hundreds of handmade green hearts are on display in part of the pleasure grounds as part of the Climate Coalition’s #ShowTheLove campaign. Created and organised by the Women’s Institute in partnership with local community groups these hearts show the love of what we want to protect from climate change.

On February 15 between 11am and 3pm a ‘Show The Love’ day will take place in the Stables Courtyard. Different local climate and nature focused organisations will be there on the day show you what they are passionate about and how everyone can help make a difference for nature and the environment. Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer said: ‘‘We’re really excited to be working with the Women’s Institute to host the ‘Show the Love’ day there will be a whole range of different groups to talk to and find out more about what they’re passionate about, from bogs to hedgehogs, and there will be crafts and activities to take part in.”

On February 18 and February 20 from 11am to 3pm families will be able to take part in a drop in activity with Ben Mayho, the Wild Craftist, and make a simple willow heart, perfect to hang in the house or garden. The activity is suitable for ages 7 years and above with a little help from parents (younger children welcome but more adult assistance will be required) and costs £5 per heart (cash only please).

On February 19 between 10.30am–12pm and 1pm-2.30pm Ranger Sarah will be investigating what you can find out about owls and their diet in ‘Spew not poo! Owl pellet dissection’. Owls mainly eat small mammals but the bones and fur are not digestible and they bring these bits back up. These ‘owl pellets’ can reveal what an owl has been eating when we take a close-up look with a microscope.

Every day of the half term visitors can get closer to the Attingham deer herd when they watch the Ranger team feeding the herd their winter rations at 2.30pm in the Deer Park.

This month the woodland at Attingham turns white and green as the snowdrops come into flower and carpet the ground. Visitors can pick up a map and head out on a self-led adventure to find the biggest displays of these delicate flowers, said to indicate the return of spring (snowdrops are expected to be in flower at this time, but weather conditions may affect this).

The Mansion at Attingham will be open every day in half term for visitors to explore at their own pace, from 11am. Find out more about the stories of the Berwick family who lived at Attingham, and don’t forget to visit the servants’ rooms in the basement on selected days where visitors can meet the servants cooking in the historic kitchen.