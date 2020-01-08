Folk supergroup to play Shrewsbury

This year marks 10 years at the heart of the Scottish Traditional music scene for the folk supergroup. Having been in high demand as a live act across the world with shows in more than 30 countries, Mànran are looking forward to playing to Shrewsbury audiences next month.

Mànran will celebrate their anniversary year with the unveiling of two new band members - Gaelic songstress Kim Carnie and guitar-maestro Aidan Moodie. This new line-up was unveiled for the first time when Mànran headlined the Hogmanay Show on Scotland’s BBC Alba channel.

Mànran’s accordion player and founding member Gary Innes, who also presents BBC Radio Scotland’s longest-running radio show ‘Take The Floor’, said: “We’re really looking forward to playing Shrewsbury and to see fans old and new at the Severn Theatre join us for a brilliant night of live music and good fun. It’s been an amazing few years for the band and we can’t wait to celebrate our 10th year in style in 2020.”

Internationally recognised as one of the most iconic and respected Scottish bands on the road today, the seven-piece show no signs of slowing down as they continue to push boundaries and explore new musical and geographical territory each year, bringing their uplifting and unique live performances to stages across the world.

For more information and to book tickets for the February 14 show go to theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.