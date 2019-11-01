Shrewsbury’s Darwin and Pride Hill shopping centres announce Christmas opening hours

The centres' festive hours will include late night opening until 8pm on Wednesdays in the run up to Christmas.

The first late night opening of this year will be Wednesday, November 20, when thousands of people are expected to visit Shrewsbury town centre for the Christmas lights switch-on and lantern parade.

These late openings will continue until Wednesday, December 18.

On Christmas Eve the centres will be open from 9am until 5pm, before closing on Christmas Day. The centres will also be closed on New Year's Day.

Boxing Day opening hours are between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “We’re delighted that so many people visited Shrewsbury and the shopping centres last Christmas and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages to the centres during this year’s festive period.

"The shopping centres have something for everyone this Christmas, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, looking for that ideal gift, or wanting to meet Santa.

“With a number of new shops now open, the Darwin and Pride Hill centres really are great places to visit this Christmas.”

Three new pop-up shops have opened in the Darwin Centre in the run-up to Christmas.

Chikpe, which makes and sells handmade soaps, plus toiletries and gifts, opened in September – the seventh successive Christmas that they’ve opened a store in the Darwin Centre.

Calendar Club has also returned, opening in a unit next to the Disney Store. And, Teresa’s Boutique, a high end ladies’ fashion unit, has also opened in the Centre.

In addition, the Artisan Atrium opened at the start of October and showcases the work of the region’s best makers and producers.

Santa will be settling into his grotto on the lower level of the Darwin Centre on Saturday, November 23. A visit to the grotto costs £5 per child, and includes a gift and photograph. All proceeds go to Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

