Shrewsbury's gruesome tales documented in Halloween booklet

A guide detailing Halloween happenings, spooky stories and a map of ghostly locations around the town has been produced to help people make the most of Shrewsbury’s night-time offerings.

After Dark in Shrewsbury has been put together by Shrewsbury BID and features events taking place in the town centre, and a section on the many spooky stories associated with places in town.

The booklet, illustrated and designed by local artist Saffron Russell, is available at locations around town and is ideal for anyone wanting to plan a spooky night out during Halloween.

James Hitchin, Shrewsbury BID board member, said: “Shrewsbury is regarded as one of the most haunted towns in the UK and has a great many ghost stories connected with some very old buildings.

“It’s the time of year when people are getting into the spirit of Halloween and we thought it would be a great idea to bring events and stories together in one booklet, making it easier for people to plan their days and nights out and learn a bit more about some of the fascinating ghost stories connected with Shrewsbury."

There are prison ghost hunts going on at Shrewsbury Prison, workshops, music events, Harry Potter storytelling at Button & Bear, ghost tours on board The Sabrina, film nights, costume making and a Late Night at Shrewsbury Market Hall event on November 2 which will have street food, bars, cafes and quirky retail stalls.

“The booklet has some wonderful spooky stories about Shrewsbury, ranging from ghostly figures walking the streets, buildings being haunted and glasses flying off the shelves in a local pub," James said.

“The stories include the ghost of Mrs Foxhall, said to haunt the Dingle where she was burned at the stake in 1647 for poisoning her husband, and Lady Sarah, the smiling ghost, thought to be a 14th Century inhabitant of a mansion who died tragically. She can be seen at the Hole in the Wall pub in Shoplatch, built on the ruins of the mansion.

Advertising

“Another town centre watering-hole, Glou Glou in Castle Street, is built just below the castle battlements where 100 defenders were hanged in 1138, when rebel forces led by William FitzAlan, recaptured the castle.

“There are many strange goings-on in pubs around town including sightings of ghosts, things being moved around and noises being heard in rooms when there’s no one there. Staff often find indentations on the beds at the Old Post Office in Milk Street after they have been freshly made and then there’s the story about a guest at the Golden Cross Hotel in Princess Street who saw a monk’s ghost at the foot of her bed."

The booklet is free and can be found in various locations around Shrewsbury.

For more about Halloween events, visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk