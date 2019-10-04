Tractors will pull in the crowds at event

Gary Penton has organised the Ruyton Tractor Pull for six years and has raised thousands of pounds for Hope House and Severn Hospice.

He was inspired to raise money for Severn Hospice following the care his father-in-law and sister received.

The event has so far raised £27,000 and its popularity grows every year. Last year 500 people watched the spectacle and 50 tractors competed.

Gary, who has been tractor pulling for 11 years since his friend ‘gave him a go and he got the bug’, started organising charity events seven years ago after losing his mother-in-law and father-in-law to cancer.

Along with his wife Maureen, friends Tony and Vicky Preston, and a handful of dedicated volunteers, Gary organises the event from start to finish as well as running the bar and pulling pints.

“It’s hard work but it is worth it. Everyone knows someone who has had cancer or knows someone who has it now – it’s something that touches a lot of people’s hearts.

“At most of these events, people are pulling for points but because this is for charity we get so much support and it really does so well. People come from a great distance and everyone always asks if we will do it again.

“We chose to support Severn Hospice because they helped my father-in-law and the care was unbelievable, second to none, it was as if staff were handpicked; they were marvellous. Especially in his last 24 hours. It was like having extended family.

“I lost my sister to cancer and she received Severn Hospice at Home Care and the experience was the same. You cannot fault it. Losing my sister gave me even more determination to make the event bigger and better.”

The pull is the first in the UK to run two tracks, everyone camps and there is live bands and a bar.

To pull takes place tomorrow (SAT) at Marches Farm, Ruyton-XI-Towns.