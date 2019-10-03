Caravan park near Shrewsbury retains five-star rating for 20th year

Oxon Hall Touring Park, near Shrewsbury is described as “a well maintained and presented park being ideally situated for exploring the local region and facilities” in the inspector’s assessment.

Highlights of the inspection were very good standards of ground maintenance throughout the park, very friendly and helpful staff and the park’s location close to all the amenities and attractions available in the Shrewsbury area.

The report also noted “excellent, spacious gravel pitches with ample room for placing an awning” and “very good landscaping. Hedges and planted areas enhance the overall appearance of the park.”

Owned by Shrewsbury-based Morris Leisure, Oxon Hall Touring Park was named AA Heart of England Campsite of the Year for 2019, having previously won the AA Campsite of the Year for England in 2006.

Edward Goddard, Morris Leisure’s managing director, said: “We are delighted to have retained a five-star rating from VisitEngland for the 20th year. This rating recognises the quality of the park, the work and enthusiasm of the management team there and the important contribution that it makes to the local economy, which we estimate at more than £2 million annually.”

The park’s management team is Clive and Virginia Jones, Nick and Sandra Bellinger and Gareth and Judith Jones.