Stellar cast of comedians in Shrewsbury

The multi award-winning antidote to panel games, I'm sorry I haven't a clue, will be recording part of its 72 nd series for the BBC at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

Join chairman Jack Dee, and programme regulars Tim Brooke-Taylor, Colin Sell, Pippa Evans, Miles Jupp and Stephen Fry for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense.

The team members spend the programme doing crazy challenges, from singing the words of one song to the tune of another, or making up serial rhymes.

The evening will be recorded for broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and will finish no later than 10.30pm.

Craig Reeves from Theatre Severn said it was exciting news.

"It is such a stellar cast," he said.

Tickets are £9 and expected to sell out quickly. They go on sale from 10am Monday (16 Sep).