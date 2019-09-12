Could Hollywood heart-throb Brad Pitt be starring in Shrewsbury's panto?

The other is Shropshire's favourite dame, who has topped the bill at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn for a decade and is known for his slap-stick humour and love of greasepaint.

Shoppers in Shrewsbury thought they were in for a treat when banners for the annual pantomime went up in the town.

For it seemed that Hollywood royalty was heading for Shropshire.

According to a promotional banner in Shrewsbury, heart throb Brad Pitt was set to bring a bit of showbiz glamour to the production of Aladdin.

The banner which reads Brad Pitt instead of Brad Fitt

Instead, it was a mistake by the printers and the huge banner, which had been put up on the railings which run alongside the town's castle, was meant to read Brad Fitt, star of the theatre's pantos for the past 10 years, who will be taking on the role of Widow Twanky in this year's production.

Once the mistake was noticed, plans were made for the banner to be removed.

Panto star Brad Fitt

Advertising

Craig Reeves, the theatre's marketing manager, said: "You never know, maybe it is true. People will just have to buy tickets to find out.

"I think we have just become a bit blind to it. When I looked back at the proofs, I realised what had happened.

The banner which reads Brad Pitt instead of Brad Fitt

"It was bound to happen one day. We have had a number of near misses over the last 10 years and this one just seems to have got through."

Brad Pitt has appeared in numerous films including Ad Astra, Fight Club, Seven, Mr and Mrs Smith, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Seven Years in Tibet and Interview with a Vampire.

Meanwhile Brad Fitt has starred in Mother Goose, Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and Sleeping Beauty.