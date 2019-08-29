Shrewsbury pub celebrates being in the running for best in UK award

The Prince of Wales in Belle Vue, Shrewsbury, has gained national recognition by being among just 16 finalists in the pub of the year competition by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The scorching weather provided the perfect opportunity for the hardworking team, headed by landlords Vicki and Ian Payne, to raise a glass to their success in the pub beer garden.

Vicki said she and Ian, who have run the pub for 16 years, were "happy and proud" to be shortlisted, after being crownde Shrewsbury and West Shropshire's best pub earlier this year.

"It is a true team effort all round and we are so blessed with all the love and support from you everyone to enable us to receive this," said Vicki.

"CAMRA are an integral part in our 16 year journey here at the prince of Wales and play a vital role in the survival of the great British pub.

"We are truly blessed indeed, a million thanks everyone."

They will find out if they have won the national award in February 2020.

Vicki added: "Maybe by then I will have got over the shock."