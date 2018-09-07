Top flight names lined up for theatre

A host of famous faces are set to appear at the theatre in Shrewsbury over the next few months.

And the annual pantomime, this year being Mother Goose starring everyone's favourite Dame Brad Fitt, has already sold more than 25,000 tickets.

Names including explorer/adventurer Benedict Allen, music mogul Pete Waterman and wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson will be bringing in the crowds.

Strictly dancers Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden will perform in their touring show Here Come The Girls while comedians including Nish Kumar, Russell Kane, Hal Cruttenden, Ed Gamble and Carl Hutchinson will provide the comedy factor.

Dr Michael Mosley – the man behind the 5:2 Diet – will bring his first ever Your Ticket to Heath theatre tour to Shrewsbury. Big show productions of Blood Brothers and The Full Monty are back once again to the delight of theatre-goers.

Beki Poole, marketing officer at Theatre Severn, said: "Due to the strong demand for tickets of both Blood Brothers and this year’s pantomime, we’re very happy to be able offer additional performances enabling more people the chance to see one of these fantastic shows.

"We have a very busy season ahead with a host of top acts to offer from the likes of comedians Dylan Moran and Joe Lycett.

"Talks from Madness legend Suggs and Sir Michael Parkinson, live music from Kate Rusby, Zion Train and The Stylistics, dance from The Candoco Dance Company and the Russian State Ballet and our ever popular dame Brad Fitt returns to lead the cast in our Christmas pantomime Mother Goose.

"As always early booking is recommended."

For more information and to book tickets go to theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.