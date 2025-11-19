Who is the favourite to win I’m a Celeb after the first few days? Latest odds

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has kicked-off its latest series - number 25.

The stars are in camp and audiences have been watching their antics since Sunday - with two new campmates set to join the jungle this week.

After the first few days of action, you’re probably wondering how the odds have shifted. A clear favourite was named before the start of the series - in the form of AngryGinge.

But after the stars have settled into the campsite Down Under and viewers have spent time with them, could that have changed. Oddschecker has issued the latest odds today (Wednesday November 19).

See who is the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity right now. The odds look like this:

1. Alex Scott - 60/1

The former Lioness and Arsenal star currently has the longest odds to win I'm a Celebrity. Alex Scott is 60/1 to be queen of the jungle via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

2. Lisa Riley - 50/1

Swapping the Yorkshire Dales for the jungle is Emmerdale's own Lisa Riley. As the odds stand, she isn't expected to win the show. Lisa is 50/1 to win via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

3. Eddie Kadi - 50/1

Comedian Eddie Kadi is also towards the back of the pack. He is 50/1 to win via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

4. Vogue Williams - 33/1

Vogue Williams is one of two new campmates set to enter the jungle this week. Her odds to win the show, ahead of her arrival, are 33/1 according via Oddschecker. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

5. Kelly Brook - 33/1

Model and actress Kelly Brook is in the cast of I'm a Celeb, but isn't currently a frontrunner for queen of the jungle. Her odds stand at 33/1 to win via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

This year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up (ITV)

6. Martin Kemp - 19/1

Martin Kemp is in the middle of the pack when it comes to his odds of winning the show. The musician and actor is 19/1 to win I'm a Celeb via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

7. Shona McGarty - 16/1

Also in the middle of the pack is EastEnders favourite Shona McGarty. Her odds currently stand at 16/1 to win via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

8. Ruby Wax - 12/1

Girls on Top star and comedy legend Ruby Wax has seen her odds to win I'm a Celebrity improve since the show began. Her odds to take the crown now stand at 12/1 via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

9. Jack Osbourne - 12/1

A potential contender in this series of I'm a Celeb could be Jack Osbourne. The recent runner-up in Cooking with the Stars has odds of 12/1 to win the ITV show, via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

10. Tom Read Wilson - 15/2

Newcomer Tom Read Wilson is set to join the camp this week - and he's already at the front of the pack when it comes to his chances of winning the show. The Celebs Go Dating star currently has odds of 15/2 to win via Oddschecker. | Kate Green/Getty Images

11. Aitch - 3/1

One of the early frontrunners is rap star Aitch. The musician is now 3/1 to win I'm a Celebrity, according to Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment

12. Angryginge - 7/4

This might not be a name you are familiar with - but your kids definitely will be. YouTube and Twitch star Angryginge is still the favourite to win I'm a Celeb in 2025. He is 7/4 to be crowned King of the Jungle via Oddschecker. | ITV/ Lifted Entertainment Ph