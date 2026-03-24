I auditioned for the part of an extra in the new series of Peaky Blinders in Birmingham - here's how I got on

I bet they wouldn't have told Tommy Shelby to stand around in a queue.

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from the West Midlands. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

The makers of Peaky Blinders are looking for extras to appear in the forthcoming seventh series, and held a casting session at Birmingham Repertory Theatre for would-be background characters in the West Midland period gangster series.

Casting agency Lucas Extras invited people 'with the 1950s look' to come along. For some reason my colleagues thought that meant me.

Doors opened at 9am, and by 10am the queue was stretching out into the neighbouring library. Some had attempted to dress for the part, putting on their best tweeds and flat caps, others turned up in their civvies.

Mark Andrews joins the queue of hopefuls at Birmingham Rep Theatre seeking for a part as an extra

Waiting at the door at 9am was Luke Icke, 33, from Bilston.

He wasn't sure what he expected to come of it, but thought it would be an interesting experience.

"I like to put myself into uncomfortable situations," he said. "I travel on my own, I produce music videos."

He says he was told not to worry too much about cutting his hair, as if he landed a part, the stylists would do it.