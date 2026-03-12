'It is essential not to demonise all young men' - Birmingham expert warns amid viral Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere documentary release on Netflix

Louis Theroux is back, having departed from the BBC to the streaming service Netflix, with his latest documentary - Inside the Manosphere.

The program, which is presented by the 55-year-old British-American journalist himself, explores the dark online communities often called the “manosphere" - where influencers promote extreme views about masculinity, dating, and women.

These communities can include groups such as pickup artists, “red pill” forums, and influencers who frame men as victims of modern gender equality, which has left some reviewers 'quivering' for the future of their sons.

UoB Professor Sophie King-Hill

But while these communities appear to be rife across the internet - one West Midlands academic has warned that demonising all young men as a result of the "undeniably harmful" content is also problematic and criticised the shows lack of exploration on the impact these communities have on women and girls.

Associate Professor in the Health Services Management Centre at the University of Birmingham, Dr Sophie King-Hill said: “The new Louis Theroux documentary raises important issues around the growing influence of misogynistic online figures, but it also highlights the need to approach this topic with nuance. While these influencers are undeniably harmful, it is essential not to demonise all young men and boys or assume they are universally engaging with this material.

"Instead, this underscores the importance of equipping them with critical thinking skills so they can better navigate and challenge the extreme content they encounter online. More broadly, the programme did not fully explore the adverse impact these influencers have, both on women and girls who may be directly harmed by the attitudes they promote, and on men and boys who are also negatively affected by these narratives.

“At times, the tone risked appearing overly accommodating, which may inadvertently have given these figures additional visibility without sufficiently challenging the damage they cause. A more robust examination of their reach, their impact and the broader context of online gender hostility would have been more appropriate.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

“It is crucial that we do not treat this as a uniform picture of all men and boys. The behaviours and ideologies showcased here represent a small but highly visible subset of online actors. Most young men and boys do not hold these views, and many actively reject them. A growing number of boys feel caught between conflicting social expectations, and it is precisely this sense of uncertainty and vulnerability that makes them susceptible to these influencers in the first place.

“Understanding this landscape is complex and requires a nuanced approach. We must call out the harms of misogynistic content while also recognising that many young men are seeking belonging, identity and guidance in online spaces where the loudest voices are often the most extreme.

"Effective prevention means addressing the root causes of this vulnerability, supporting boys with healthy models of masculinity and ensuring they have access to credible, supportive spaces that counteract harmful narratives rather than amplify them.”

Dr King-Hill specialises in masculinity, work with young men and boys, sexual behaviours and assessment in children and young people, relationships and sex education, and the importance of youth voice. To find out more about her work visit the University of Birmingham website.

Louis Theroux: Into the Manosphere was released to stream on Netflix on March 11.