Birmingham TV star Alison Hammond addresses Celebrity Traitors rumours

The TV host was rumoured to be in talks with producers to join the hit BBC reality gameshow following the success of its first celebrity-spin off series.

But, speaking on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, the 51-year-old said: “I can’t do it because I’m doing Bake Off.

“I think it’s the same time when I’m doing Bake Off, so that’s a definite no.”

Alison Hammond in The Bank Job sketch for Comic Relief (BBC/Comic Relief/Jordan Mansfield/PA)

Set in the Highlands and hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors follows a group of 22 contestants – the majority of whom are known as faithfuls – as they try to seek out the murderous traitors among them who kill off players in the middle of the night in an attempt to win a cash prize.

Following the success of the civilian version of the show, the BBC launched its first celebrity spin-off series last autumn which featured a star-studded cast including Sir Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross and Paloma Faith.

Alison Hammond

The series brought in an average audience of 14.9 million people during its run – the biggest TV audience of 2025.

Hammond continued: “I’m so sorry, I would love to do that.

“I wouldn’t want to be a traitor though, I’d want to be a faithful. I don’t want no stress.”

Instead, Hammond will be fronting the popular Channel 4 baking show alongside comedian Noel Fielding and TV cook Paul Hollywood as a judge.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary

The trio will welcome cookbook author Nigella Lawson to the show, who joins the judging panel following Dame Prue Leith’s departure from the role.

Speaking about Dame Prue leaving, Hammond said: “It’s kind of bittersweet. We love Prue.

“She’s incredible – she’s given nine years of her time, but we also want her to go and enjoy life as well.

“I think she’s 86 now. She’s got a wonderful husband and they want to do more things.

“When you’re doing Bake Off, your summer’s gone, literally.

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked starts on BBC Two on Monday, January 27.

“It’s very bitter that she’s going, but we’re very excited that we’ve got Nigella Lawson. I can’t wait – I’m actually meeting her next week. We’re going to have a coffee and a little chat. She’s really excited.”

The TV cook announced in January that she was stepping down as a judge after fronting it since 2017, a decision she said came from a desire to “work less and play more”.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10pm on ITV1 and ITVX.