Proud dad Jack Osbourne celebrates the birth of his newborn daughter named after his dad Ozzy

Welcome to the world, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne born on March 5.

Proud dad Jack Osbourne has celebrated the birth of his new daughter, named after his late rock star dad from Birmingham, on social media.

Baby Ozzy is pictured lying peacefully next to a toy which looks like a bat and a badge saying ‘Hello World.

Former MTV reality TV star, Jack, aged 40, posted: ‘Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne’.

Birmingham legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July aged 76, was told he was going to be a grandfather once more before his death, according to reports.

Jack has previously told how he and his wife Aree announced they were expecting their second child together in December shortly after Jack's appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Jack and Aree, who got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in California in September 2023, already have three-year-old daughter Maple. Jack has three other daughters from his marriage to first wife Lisa Stelly, a relationship which ended in 2019