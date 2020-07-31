Katie Price says she won’t be able to walk for three to six months

Katie Price has revealed that she has been told she will not be able to walk for between three and six months after breaking bones in both her feet and ankles.

The former glamour model revealed on Instagram that she will have to have both feet operated on.

She shared the news alongside a photo which appeared to show her lower legs and feet wrapped in casts.

Price said: “Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet, I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in.

“Been told I won’t be able to walk for three to six months.”

She added that her boyfriend, Carl Woods, is “being amazing looking after me”.

Earlier this month Price’s son Harvey was admitted to intensive care after falling ill.